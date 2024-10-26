Cyber Security experts coming to Twin Cities ahead of election

Cybersecurity officials hold summit in Minneapolis, highlight effort to keep elections safe and secu

MINNEAPOLIS — Leading cyber security experts will meet for a three-day summit in the Twin Cities this week— just days ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

For the 14th year, the Cyber Security Summit will highlight research, achievement and innovation in the area of online protection.

The event draws in experts from both the private and public sector.

"Cyber security affects everybody," said Elizabeth Stevens, the event's communication's director. "This is something that is going to be just essential."

1,000+ participants will take place in workshops over the course of the week. For board member Mark Ritchie, the event couldn't be coming at a better time.

"These cyber questions are serious," he said.

Ritchie, Minnesota's former Secretary of State, said the office has and continues to do everything possible to keep elections safe and secure.

"It's how we keep the trust – and I'm hopeful that Minnesota always puts those two things together," he said. "We have the most effective, professional, skilled, trained and skilled people on our team protecting our elections. We're not going to allow someone next door, or someone around the world to manipulate or change or in any way impact our elections."