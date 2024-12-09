What is "cuffing season"?

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a little more than two weeks left until Christmas. As many people use those last days to hunt for gifts, others have their eyes on something a bit more romantic.

A holiday market isn't just a place to find gifts. It's a seasonal setting for a date, so long as you've found one by now, in what's known as "cuffing season" — defined by Merriam-Webster as "a period of time when singles begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year," starting around "October and lasting through Valentine's Day."

"It seems to be more popular with the younger crowd," said Wendy Schoewe, owner of Minneapolis Singles, a matchmaking agency that's been helping people couple up for several decades.

Why do people seek relationships this time of year?

"I think there's a number of reasons. I think there's the loneliness factor when the weather is cold. There's not as many outdoor activities," Schoewe said.

Despite Minnesotans' desire to enjoy the outdoors in the winter, the cold can turn people away from social events, leading to fewer opportunities to meet other singles. The cold weather can also make people grumpy, joked one shopper, making it tough to be your true self.

"I think people do feel pressure with the holidays and having someone to be with," Schoewe said.

From company parties to family gatherings, there can be pressure not to show up alone.

"It's nice to have that plus-one with you to those different events to make it a little less awkward, that you're not the only 'singleton' around, especially during the holidays," said shopper Jennifer Schrader.

Is cuffing season a healthy way to date? People we talked with have mixed feelings.

"I don't necessarily think dating should be based on the time of the year. I think you should look for the partner that compliments who you are, and that can happen anytime," Schrader said.

Another shopper looked at the other side of the coin.

"I feel like as long like that's kind of the plan for both people, I think that's fair," the shopper said.

The problem is when one person plans to end the relationship come spring, while the other is expecting it could last much longer.

How can someone ensure their winter cuff is not a temporary relationship? Schoewe said the advice is the same no matter the time of year.

"It's just being really open and honest. Communication and making sure you have the same long-term goals," she said.

The holidays are also a big time for romance scams. Thieves will prey on loneliness. Schoewe said people need to be especially cautious when meeting someone online this time of year.