Police officer shoots, kills man at northern Minnesota homeless shelter

CROOKSTON, Minn. — A northern Minnesota police officer shot and killed a man at a homeless shelter late Sunday night.

The Crookston Police Department said the man was "being combative toward officers and was not following officers' verbal commands" before an officer fatally shot him with a handgun. The department made no mention of the man being armed.

Officers responded to the Care and Share shelter on East Third Street around 11:45 p.m. because of a fight, the department said.

Before an officer shot the man, "less lethal means were deployed," the department said, though it did not share what those means were. After the shooting, the man died at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the killing.

Crookston is near the North Dakota border, about 25 miles southeast of Grand Forks.