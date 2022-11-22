Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United "with immediate effect," club says

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after the club and the player agreed to terminate his contract.

Manchester United began a process that could have led to Ronaldo being sacked following an explosive interview with Talk TV earlier this month. In the interview, he accused the club of "betraying" him and said he had "no respect" for his head coach Erik ten Hag.

Instead of his employers unilaterally forcing him out of the club, the 37-year-old agreed to terminate his contract, a move that will doubtless cast a shadow over his preparations for the World Cup, where Portugal kick off on Thursday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," it said.

Ronaldo's contract was due to expire at the end of the season. He will now be searching for his fourth club in a little over four years.

The record goalscorer in men's international football had rejected a sizeable offer from a Saudi Arabian club, but CBS Sports revealed over the summer that a rival suitor in the country would be interested in his services if he departed Old Trafford in January. That is understood to still be the case.