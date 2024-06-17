Crews struggle to pull vehicle from Minnesota River in Bloomington

Rescue crews still at work recovering car from Minnesota River

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Crews are still working Monday to recover a car someone drove into the Minnesota River in the south metro early Sunday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a report of a vehicle entering the river just east of the Interstate 35W bridge in Bloomington, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say bystanders observed an occupied vehicle enter the water on the Lyndale Avenue Boat Launch before becoming fully submerged.

Crews searched until 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and resumed the search on Monday.

Due to high water and strong current, the sheriff's office says divers could not be safely used.

The sheriff's office water patrol unit was able to locate the car using sonar but has been unsuccessful in attempts to pull the vehicle out of the water.

Authorities have not provided any details on who may have been inside the vehicle.