Closures, burn restrictions still in place as crews continue battling BWCAW wildfire

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. -- Officials say crews are making "good progress" in fighting a wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The fire was first detected Tuesday between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake, according to the U.S Forest Service. On Saturday, the agency said the fire is currently 20-30 acres and 30% contained.

"Yesterday, fire activity was minimal with occasional torching, creeping and smoldering burning in mixed timber and brush," the forest service said. "Fire crews made good progress by constructing fire line around the northern fire area and starting to mop up by extinguishing hot spots along the fire's edge."

Crews also worked on creating fire lines in the middle and western fire areas.

A portion of the BWCAW has been closed due to the fire, and emergency fire restrictions are also in effect.

