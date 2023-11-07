Crews battle separate house fires Tuesday in Winona
WINONA, Minn. — One person is hurt, while people and animals managed to escape two separate fires in Winona Tuesday.
The Winona Fire Department says crews responded to the first fire at about 8:40 a.m. at a house on the 150 block of East Sandborn Street.
The stairwell was on fire, and two people were stuck on the second floor. They climbed through a window and firefighters got them down. Crews also got two dogs and several cats out safely.
The second fire was reported at about 4:15 p.m. in a garage on the 600 block of West Fourth Street. First responders brought one person to the hospital. Investigators don't know how badly they're hurt.
Both fires are still under investigation.
