Crews battle house fires in south Minneapolis, Bloomington

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a house fire in south Minneapolis Friday morning, as seen on Sky4's camera.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of a house believed to be on the 3500 block of Clinton Avenue.

As of 7:30 p.m., crews there said that they'd extinguished the flames on the first floor of the structure, and were working on extinguishing the fire on the second floor and attic space.

It wasn't immediately clear when the fire began, but crews say that all residents did get out safely.

Fire crews have bulk of the fire extinguished on the 1st floor and are working to extinguish fire on the second floor and attic space. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) June 23, 2023

Earlier overnight, crews were also called to a house fire in Bloomington, on the 8200 block of 15th Avenue South.

Bloomington fire crews say the fire was contained to the basement of the house, but still, lots of smoke was seen coming from the home.

The owners were safely evacuated from the home, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Gov. Walz among friends saluting fallen St. Paul firefighter Chris Parsons