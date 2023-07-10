Watch CBS News
Crash damages Minneapolis' newly-renovated Uptown Theater

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Uptown Theater in Minneapolis will need some repairs after a crash caused some damage to the building on Sunday.

Police said just after 7 p.m., there was a a crash involving two cars, and the impact sent one of the vehicles into the theater.

There were no injuries. Police are still investigating, but said it appears one vehicle was traveling westbound and the other southbound when they collided in the intersection.  

The former movie theater recently underwent renovations and reopened as a live music venue.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 5:50 AM

