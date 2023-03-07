Uptown Theater set to reopen in May as live event venue

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis landmark has been transformed into a live event center and is set to open in May.

On Tuesday, Swervo Development announced the Uptown Theater is "about to start the next chapter in its history." The historic theater closed in early 2020 after more than 80 years of showing films.

Now, the theater will reopen as a multi-purpose venue, including live music, comedy and townhall meetings. Plus, special film screenings and movie premieres are "plausible" in the future, the development team said.

"I love this neighborhood. So the reopening of the Uptown Theater is going be a special moment for our community," said Ned Abdul, President of Swervo. "We're humbled and honored to restore the theater while reimagining the venue as so much more than a live music destination. We've drawn our inspiration from our neighbors and what Uptown needs is people, and we believe this unique entertainment venue will help to re-energize this business district into what it once was."

As far as live music, Minneapolis-based musician Yam Haus will kick off the reopening of the theater on May 5. Another Minneapolis artist, Prof, will play June 23-25.

Other artists set to play include Ruel on June 25 and Parliament-Funkadelic featuring George Clinton and Goerge Porter Jr. scheduled for September 16.

The theater opened originally as the Lagoon Theatre in 1916, and then was re-named the Uptown Theater in 1929.