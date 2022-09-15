Watch CBS News
COVID In MN: Additional at-home rapid tests available through state program

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced that state residents can order additional at-home rapid tests through the state's online ordering program.

"With the suspension of the federal mail order tests, Minnesota will continue to ensure access to free at-home rapid test kits for Minnesotans," Walz said. "The free tests are just one part of the state's comprehensive testing and vaccination program to provide readily available COVID-19 protection services across the state."

Those who previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now get four additional tests per household.

Orders can be placed by clicking here

