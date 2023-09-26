Country star Morgan Wallen to bring world tour to U.S. Bank Stadium next year

Morgan Wallen to make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — Country singer Morgan Wallen announced his "One Night At A Time World Tour" will be extended into 2024 — and it includes a stop in Minnesota.

The country music star will play U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 20.

Special guests for the Minnesota stop include Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

Fans can now register for tickets through Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The tour is named after Wallen's third studio album, released in March, that became the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 16 weeks.

Wallen, who in 2021 found himself in trouble for shouting a racial slur, also topped 2021's all-genre Billboard's 200 year-end albums chart with 3.2 million units sold.