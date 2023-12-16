Copper thieves strike south Minneapolis American Legion, causing thousands of dollars in damage

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not a new problem, but copper thieves are at it, again. This time, they've hit a veteran organization.

Four months ago, thieves ripped out copper wires from light fixtures in St. Paul leaving neighborhoods in the dark.

This latest theft is a major setback for an American Legion trying to stay afloat.

Wold-Chamberlain American Legion Post #99 has been in south Minneapolis for nearly 90 years. For decades, it has been a space for men and women who served to come together.

George Hawkins served in the United States Navy for five years, he's now the commander of the post.

"This is one place they can come and talk if they want to come and talk or if they need help," Hawkins said.

At 82 years old, it's safe to say Hawkins has seen a lot, but what he saw done early December shocked him.

"I was just sad," Hawkins said. "I couldn't believe somebody would do this to a veteran organization, unbelievable."

Hawkins says thieves tore through two air conditioning units outside and took all the copper.

Thieves can sell the copper for easy money, but leave thousands of dollars in damages — $6,000 per unit to be exact.

Jackson Egert says it's a big ask for a volunteer run post that almost didn't make it through the pandemic due to finances.

"We'd like to keep going but it's a trying time," Egert said.

"It'd be great if people would just help take care of veterans," Hawkins added.

The Legion Post is hoping to raise $15,000 for AC units and security upgrades. They are hopeful to get that all done before summer begins.

A fundraiser has been set up for the organization.