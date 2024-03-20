Contracts approved for St. Paul Public Schools educators, bus drivers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Educators for St. Paul Public Schools have a new contract.

On Monday evening, the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education approved the new 2023-2025 contracts for the St. Paul Federation of Educators. Educators and the school district previously reached a tentative agreement just days before a strike was planned.

The approved contracts include licensed staff, educational assistants, and school and community service professionals.

School officials say the contracts represent a $37.5 million investment over two years that includes wages, benefits and other priorities. It's a total package increase of 10.1%.

Beginning on Jan. 1, the new starting salary for teachers will be $54,788. A new starting wage for educational assistants at $20.38 per hour will also be implemented at that time.

The school board also approved the 2024-2026 contract for the district's bus drivers. It includes an average wage increase of 3.7% for the first year and a 1% increase in the second year. Drivers will also get increased health insurance benefits and retirement severance pay.

Changes to the 2024-2025 school year calendar were also approved to "better align conference, staff development and grading days," school officials said.