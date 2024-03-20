Watch CBS News
Local News

Contracts approved for St. Paul Public Schools educators, bus drivers

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from March 20, 2024
Morning headlines from March 20, 2024 02:14

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Educators for St. Paul Public Schools have a new contract.

On Monday evening, the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education approved the new 2023-2025 contracts for the St. Paul Federation of Educators. Educators and the school district previously reached a tentative agreement just days before a strike was planned. 

The approved contracts include licensed staff, educational assistants, and school and community service professionals.

School officials say the contracts represent a $37.5 million investment over two years that includes wages, benefits and other priorities. It's a total package increase of 10.1%.

RELATED: Minneapolis teachers to rally after district lays out plan to possibly cut 200-plus full-time positions

Beginning on Jan. 1, the new starting salary for teachers will be $54,788. A new starting wage for educational assistants at $20.38 per hour will also be implemented at that time.

The school board also approved the 2024-2026 contract for the district's bus drivers. It includes an average wage increase of 3.7% for the first year and a 1% increase in the second year. Drivers will also get increased health insurance benefits and retirement severance pay.

Changes to the 2024-2025 school year calendar were also approved to "better align conference, staff development and grading days," school officials said.  

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 7:34 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.