Construction begins on Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum in Little Falls

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Construction began Thursday on the new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum at Camp Ripley.

The state provided $32 million to design and construct the 40,000-square-foot facility in Little Falls, just off Highway 371 and adjacent to the Little Falls State Veterans Cemetery.

The museum is more than halfway to its $10 million private fundraising goal, which will go toward outfitting the facility with gallery spaces, classrooms and collections spaces.

"The building will be both a destination to educate visitors and a tribute to honor Minnesotans who have served our state and nation," said Sara Du Project Coordinator with HGA Architects, the firm that is leading the design of the building.

Rendering of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum

Planners visited top museums across the country and consulted with Minnesota veterans when creating the museum.

Organizers hope the museum will serve as a place of remembrance, education and celebration.

"When complete, this project will honor all branches of service, both past and present. It will also truly represent a community effort, encompassing fiscal support from federal, state, community, and private funding sources," said Randal Dietrich, Executive Director of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum.

Construction of the museum can be followed on its newly launched Instagram page.

The museum is set to open in the summer of 2026.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

