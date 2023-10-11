Despite Rep. Scalise's nomination, MN GOP Rep. Emmer may still have shot at house speaker role he covets

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was nominated by his fellow Republicans Wednesday for house speaker following the unprecedented removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy last week.

The leadership vacuum in the House has left Congress unable to conduct business.

WCCO spoke Tuesday with Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips about the historic ouster. He says he doesn't regret his vote to remove McCarthy, and suggested his colleague — Republican Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer — as a replacement. He says Republicans should act quickly.

"Congress cannot do a single thing until my GOP friends choose a new Speaker of the House. And it is their choice. They're in the majority. It is their task, it's their job. We cannot do anything. What should we do? We have to support Israel. We have to support Ukraine. It's not just about nations and other countries around the world. This is about an existential threat to freedom and to democracy," Phillips said.

Emmer, who right now is in the number three spot in House leadership as majority whip, has said he wants to move up to number two.

CBS News reports that Rep. Scalise beat fellow Republican Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, by a 113-99 vote Wednesday.

If Scalise is unable to secure 217 votes from all House members, Emmer has a chance at getting a vote for his ascendance — a first for a Minnesota Congressperson.

In the interim, Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry is serving as speaker pro tempore.

