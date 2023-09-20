"Concerning messages" prompt Edina schools to close 3 campuses Wednesday

EDINA, Minn. — Officials with Edina Public Schools say three campuses are closed Wednesday after "concerning messages" were left on a school's voicemail.

According to school officials, Edina police were contacted after two messages were left on Normandale's voicemail. Police are working on determining the credibility of the messages.

Due to the messages, Superintendent Stacie Stanley says the Edina Community Center, Southview and Concord campuses are closed on Wednesday. The closures include Normandale, Early Learning Center and Spanish Dual Language.

"Campuses will be closed, please do not drop your children off at any of these campuses," Stanley said in an email sent to parents.

Last week, a threat posted to Snapchat prompted school officials in Edina to switch Edina High School and Valley View Middle School to online learning. A 17-year-old boy has since been charged.