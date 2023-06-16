Community leaders react to DOJ's findings on MPD discriminatory practices

MINNEAPOLIS -- Community leaders spoke Friday following the release of the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into the city of Minneapolis and the city's police department.

According to the DOJ, the civil rights investigation determined there's reasonable cause to believe that the city and MPD "engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was in Minneapolis to detail the findings, which include that MPD uses excessive force, including "unjustified deadly force," and unlawfully discriminates against People of Color, specifically Black and Native American people.

The DOJ says one of the biggest next steps is for the agency to continue to take input from community stakeholders to develop the consent decree agreement that will be submitted to a federal judge.

RELATED: Community group calls for pause on Minneapolis Police settlement agreement

The group, Communities Against Police Brutality, says it submitted more than 2,300 written testimonies of people sharing their experiences with the Minneapolis Police Department. It calls Friday's announcement the culmination of years of efforts to address the culture of Minneapolis police.

"The fingerprints of the community are all over this report, which I think is excellent. Overall, we are pleased. We think it's factual," group president Michelle Gross said.

Civil rights attorney Nekima Levi Armstrong also gave remarks.

"It's really sad that it took a small group of dedicated citizens to call upon the Department of Justice to investigate the atrocious, horrific and brutal behavior of the Minneapolis Police Department," Armstrong said.

WATCH: Extended DOJ announcement on findings of investigation into Minneapolis, police department

Rep. Ilhan Omar said following the findings that they were "shocking, but sadly, not surprising."

"For years, we have been offered a false choice between public safety and accountability. We have been told that bending to the will of the police union and the MPD is the only way to reduce crime. But rampant abuse and racism, constitutional violations, and killing of unarmed Black people does not make our community safer," she said, vocalizing her support for the city and MPD to begin negotiating a consent decree.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added that the consent decree will create "meaningful, lasting reform."

"We can fix this and I'm looking forward to fixing this," he said.

"Every Minnesotan deserves to be safe and protected by law enforcement in their community," said Sen. Tina Smith. "Minneapolis has taken some initial steps in advancing reforms, and this investigation provides a template for the work ahead to remake MPD policies, supervision, training, and officer wellness programs so we have true accountability."

Twenty-eight recommendations of remedial measures are listed in the report, including improving use-of-force policies, improving use-of-force training, and enhancing force-related accountability mechanisms.