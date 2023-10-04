Community deliberates future of North Minneapolis' Merwin Liquors

MINNEAPOLIS — It has been a notorious hot spot for violence on the north side of Minneapolis for years.

Merwin's liquor license is up for a transfer to a new owner, but the prospective license holder says he has other plans for that spot.

The people gathered at the Cub Food's meeting room on Tuesday had the same message.

"The message was we don't want a liquor store at the corner of Broadway and Lyndale," said Andrea Lee. It didn't even matter to her who owned the license.

"We just don't believe that any new liquor license should be granted for anyone for this particular location. It's a location of historic violence, addiction, substance abuse, and many many other things and we just think it's a time for community to speak up and make a change," Lee said.

Trey Pollard's outreach group, We Push for Peace, took over daily operations at Merwin's more than a year ago.

An investigation by the Attorney General's office showed a significant decrease in violence and drug sales during that time.

Pollard says the license is not in question here, it's who owns it.

"I just want the community to understand that the city has no right to take their liquor license when they are in compliance, so the license is going to remain. The question is, do you want them to keep the license or do you want the license to be transferred to TXT and Trehern Pollard," Pollard said.

Pollard says his intentions are to clean up the area and re-imagine the space.

"I do have plans. Those plans would incorporate me sitting down the community and say 'we understand that we don't want a liquor store here - what are the ideas? What would you actually like to see here.' And see how we can collaborate and get that done and so this is a part of the process," Pollard said.

Pollard says he plans to keep up positive momentum on this corner of north Minneapolis.

"This is not them against me against them that's now what this is. I'm not going to let it become that. They have the same passion that I have which is loving and taking care of this community, "Pollard said.

Pollard has turned parts of the liquor store into a resource center that offers job placement and free commercial drivers licensing program.

The city will review feedback from the meeting when the issue is presented to a city council committee later this month.