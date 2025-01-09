Police search for Columbia Heights teen missing since October

Several celebrity homes destroyed in LA wildfires, and more headlines

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police in Columbia Heights are asking the public for assistance in finding a 16-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in months.

Christofer Jhoel Paredes Guanolema was last seen in October, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He does not have a vehicle or a cellphone. He made comments to a family member about being New York, but his family said he has no known connections there.

Christofer Jhoel Paredes Guanolema Columbia Heights Police Department

The teen's family is "concerned for his welfare," the BCA said.

Anyone with information about Guanolema is asked to call the Columbia Heights Police Department at 763-427-1212.