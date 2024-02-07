Massive Cold War-era "Stoof" plane makes overnight move in Twin Cities

PRINCETON, Minn. — While many were asleep, a massive move took place to ensure a critical piece of history will be preserved for years to come.

An S2F or "Stoof" plane was in jeopardy of becoming scrap metal until late Tuesday evening, when moving crews began slowly driving the plane down the back roads from the Anoka County Airport to the Princeton Municipal Airport.

The plane was so big, it took up more than one lane of traffic at times which is why organizers decided to move it during the overnight hours to avoid traffic.

Built to serve in the Cold War, the plane was once used to hunt for Soviet submarines along American coastlines.

The American Wings Air Museum was its home, but the museum fell on hard times and couldn't afford to keep the plane anymore, so it was donated to the local nonprofit Flight Expo. The plane will now be used to educate future generations about a critical time in aviation history.

"I mean, you aren't going to get any better," said Sharon Sandberg, executive director of Flight Expo. "Where people can go in, they can see it, they can touch it, they can feel it and they can actually remember what this aircraft was designed for."

Among the people who came to see the plane at its sendoff was one of the last pilots to fly it, Frank Huber.

"It's a plane I flew in the Navy going through flight school. It was actually used as a trainer as well back in the late 60s up through (1968)," Huber said. "It's very exciting now that there's a chance that this airplane will be restored again, and to see it flying again would be really great."

The move cost more than $20,000. Flight Expo is still trying to raise money to pay for it. Click here for more information on how you can help.