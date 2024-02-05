Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Pilot survives after small plane flips on Mississippi River in Inver Grove Heights

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Small plane flips on Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights
Small plane flips on Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights 00:18

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Rescuers in Inver Grove Heights pulled a pilot from the Mississippi River this weekend after their plane flipped in the water.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says it happened early Sunday afternoon. 

The pilot safely made it out and onto one of the wings before rescue crews got there.   

plane-flips-on-mississippi-river-in-inver-grove-heights.jpg
IGHFD

The pilot was then picked up via boat and taken to a local marina. 

It's unclear if the pilot suffered any injuries, or if the plane has been pulled out of the river yet.

MORE: Amelia Earhart's long-lost plane possibly detected by sonar 16,000 feet underwater, exploration team claims

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 12:11 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.