Pilot survives after small plane flips on Mississippi River in Inver Grove Heights

Small plane flips on Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Rescuers in Inver Grove Heights pulled a pilot from the Mississippi River this weekend after their plane flipped in the water.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says it happened early Sunday afternoon.

The pilot safely made it out and onto one of the wings before rescue crews got there.

The pilot was then picked up via boat and taken to a local marina.

It's unclear if the pilot suffered any injuries, or if the plane has been pulled out of the river yet.

