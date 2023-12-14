Coastal Seafoods moves St. Paul location, adds restaurant

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Twin Cities seafood market is moving its St. Paul location and adding a restaurant.

Next week, Coastal Seafoods will move a few blocks down to 286 Snelling Avenue South, a larger location that'll allow them to expand their market.

The new location will also feature a restaurant — the Coastal Dive Bar & Oyster Palace — which is an expansion of their cafe at the Minneapolis location. The restaurant, which will sell lobster rolls, fish and chips, along with fresh shucked oysters and poke, will open in early January.

It'll seat up to 30 people indoors and have an outdoor patio. Eventually, they'll add cocktails, canned beers, and wine.

Coastal Seafoods

"We're not mixologists, we are fishmongers, but we wanted to be able to provide people with what they've been asking for most in our Minneapolis location; something to drink!" said Keane Amdahl, who oversees culinary marketing and retail operations.

The expanded site will also have a classroom, and Amdahl said seafood-centric classes will make a comeback.