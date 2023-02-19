City leaders welcome community back to recreation center one month after shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A community center in St. Paul reopened its doors to the public Saturday morning, exactly one month after a shooting forced it to close.

City leaders were on hand to welcome the community back while renewing their promise to keep visitors safe.

Director Andy Rodriguez says St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department staff has spent the last month healing from the shooting outside the Oxford Community Center while also looking for ways to improve.

"I'd say the biggest change is what our safety and security protocols are during release time and how that transition to the rec center occurs," said Rodriguez. "We've made some facility improvements. We're in the process of installing some new security cameras and things of that nature to better service the facility and monitor [it]."

In January, police say 26-year-old Exavir Binford, an employee of the rec center, shot a 16-year-old after a fight, leaving the teen critically injured.

"We don't want those things happening here," said Rondo resident Frank White. "It's unfortunate. It was devastating. But that's not a reflection of what this place has stood [for]."

White has been coming to the community center since the 70s.

"Over the years, there have been a lot of people here that have grown up here. They're parents now, they might even be grandparents," said White. "They're all going to tell you that this was a place that was important to their life and we need to continue that."

One of those people is Mayor Melvin Carter, who joined in welcoming community members back to the center.

He says improving collaboration among city agencies should help prevent future incidents.

"Not just our police department but working in partnership with our office of neighborhood safety and the broader public safety infrastructure that we've built here in St. Paul," said Carter. "Working in partnership with our schools to ensure that whether our young folks are in our schools or in our recreation centers or in our libraries, that we're all able to work together to keep them safe."

Rodrigeuz says they're always looking for volunteers or new hires who want to make a positive difference in the lives of young people, especially as we head into those warmer months.

Mayor Carter says he is still working with state lawmakers to allow for guns to be banned from recreation centers and libraries. He expects the bills to be introduced soon. State law currently prohibits cities from enacting those bans.