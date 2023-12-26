Returning a Christmas gift? More stores are now charging for shipping, restocking

MINNEAPOLIS — The mad dash to purchase Christmas presents has turned into a returning frenzy Tuesday.

A survey found 40% of people plan to return at least one gift this year. And depending on what it is, it could cost you.

Everyone has their reasons. Sometimes the product just isn't what it's cracked up to be, like David Barkwell's new speaker.

"The reviews said it was a great product and that it had great sound, but when you turned it on and paired it and played it, it had no bass, so it just didn't match up," Barkwell said.

It also happens that some people get the same gift twice.

"(I'm returning) an iPad and a cover," said shopper Bill Boulware. "I didn't realize that my wife bought a new one for herself, so she doesn't need two!"

And apparently miscommunication also runs in other families.

"My mom got me one and then my dad also got me one. So it was just kind of family miscommunication," said Olivia Adam.

Of course, none of those reasons really matter to the cashiers, as long as the returns are generally brought in on time and with proof of purchase. But that all depends on the store.

At American Eagle, there is no time limit for returns, just bring a receipt.

At Ikea, customers have a year to bring the item back, but the product has to be new and unopened.

At Kohl's, most returns have a six-month window, except for premium electronics, watches and Sephora beauty products. Their return window closes on Jan. 31, 2024.

You might also prepare yourself for some sticker shock when it comes to return labels. A growing roster of retailers now charge for shipping for restocking fees:

Abercrombie & Fitch

American Eagle

DSW

J. Crew

JCPenney

REI

T.J. Maxx

Urban Outfitters

Zara

Even Amazon is tacking on a dollar if you use UPS. You can avoid it if you take the return to Whole Foods or Kohl's.

Adam and her mom warn about one more wild card, too: the lines.

"Especially this year, just feels like less staff, the lines are a lot longer," said Olivia Adam's mom.

At least that's more time together. There's no better gift than that.

