What stores are open, what's closed on Christmas Eve 2023?

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Stores are adjusting their hours around the holidays.

See what's open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day below:

Grocery stores

  • Target: Open on Christmas Eve until 8 p.m., closed on Christmas day.
  • Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
  • Costco: Open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
  • Aldi: Open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
  • Hy-Vee: Open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
  • Lunds and Byerlys: Open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
  • Kowalski's: Open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.

Pharmacies

Metro Transit

  • Metro Transit will follow the Sunday/Holiday schedules on Christmas day, but the Northstar service will not operate. Customers will pay non-rush hour fares on Christmas. 

Post office

  • The post office will be closed on Christmas.
  • UPS will deliver on Christmas Eve, but there will be no pick up or delivery service on Christmas day.
WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 12:57 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

