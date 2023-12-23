What stores are open, what's closed on Christmas Eve 2023?
MINNEAPOLIS — Stores are adjusting their hours around the holidays.
See what's open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day below:
Grocery stores
- Target: Open on Christmas Eve until 8 p.m., closed on Christmas day.
- Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
- Costco: Open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
- Aldi: Open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
- Hy-Vee: Open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
- Lunds and Byerlys: Open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
- Kowalski's: Open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day.
Pharmacies
- CVS: Some stores are open on Christmas day, though most pharmacies are closed. Click here to find your local store.
- Walgreens: Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas day.
Metro Transit
- Metro Transit will follow the Sunday/Holiday schedules on Christmas day, but the Northstar service will not operate. Customers will pay non-rush hour fares on Christmas.
Post office
- The post office will be closed on Christmas.
- UPS will deliver on Christmas Eve, but there will be no pick up or delivery service on Christmas day.
