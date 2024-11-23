Christkindl market opens in Minneapolis

A new Christkindl Market is open in the heart of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The holiday season is in full effect in Minneapolis, despite Thanksgiving still being days away.

In Minneapolis' north loop, an inaugural Christkindl Market is now open at North Loop Green.

Modeled after the classic European Christmas Market, it combines craft vendors with authentic food and music.

The decision to open one week before the Thanksgiving holiday was a calculated choice, says market executive director Nadine Schaefer. This year, Thanksgiving is as late as it can possibly be on the calendar – putting less than a month between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"You look at the calendar, and you think, what makes sense? You think – when are people getting in the spirit of Christmas? And we felt we could move our opening one week ahead," Schaefer said Saturday morning.

The market will be open the next five weekends leading up until Christmas on Friday's from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday's from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday's from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"It's very rewarding. That's my favorite part of the event – that you see people enjoying what you worked on, what you put your passion into," Schaefer said.