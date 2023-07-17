Chris Autman-Bell ready for record 7th season with Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS – The Golden Gophers football team is just 45 days away from the opener against Nebraska.

Chris Autman-Bell is coming back for his record seventh season, but he's still nursing a knee injury. He has a lot of people to thank for getting him here.

"My mother for sure, my girlfriend, my friends, all my brothers, teammates, Coach [Matt] Simon, Coach [P.J.] Fleck," Autman-Bell said. "I credit everyone."

What he is bringing to this team is experience, and in pushing through the pain of an injury. People are watching him as an example.

"Just seeing him work constantly on getting back to it, and him being one of the people with us just taking advantage of being here," said wide receiver Daniel Jackson.

Chris Autman-Bell CBS

What he wants to do is pick up where he left off. What he wants to be is that leader who proved he can come back.

"Just the grit, everything I've been through, I just powered through everything, just keep going, and my faith in God, my family, my friends and just keep going," Autman-Bell said. "One thing I learned about myself is that I just never give up, no matter what."

And those Saturdays in the fall are appreciated, even more when it's your seventh season.

"It means alot. You know, I'm just blessed to be in this position," he said. "I had two degrees on this, and to be able to play more here is just awesome, so I'm just blessed."