Lawmakers funnel $450K to help grow Minnesota's child care workforce

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Lawmakers are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into growing Minnesota's child care workforce.

It's part of the state's Duel Training Grant program, which is expanding its funding to include the child care industry and support the training of dozens of new child care workers. 

In all, the grant is funneling $450,000 to help grow Minnesota's child care workforce.

"We are in a really important moment where we are finally talking about child care in the way it needs to be talked about, which is the backbone of the economy, the workforce behind the workforce." said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Monday morning. "And if we do not have access to child care, workers can't have the peace of mind the child is going to a place that's safe and enriching and giving them a strong foundation."

The program supports higher education and hands-on training for future childcare workers. 

