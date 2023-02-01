Man accidentally shoots self in hand while cleaning gun in Chanhassen, sheriff says

CHASKA, Minn. – Authorities in the west metro are asking gun owners to brush up on their safety skills after a man accidentally shot himself in the hand Wednesday morning while cleaning his handgun.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a hospital in Chaska on a report of an injured 77-year-old man from Waverly.

He told deputies his right hand was wounded when he was cleaning the weapon in a residence in Chanhassen. The sheriff's office is investigating, and they want to remind gun owners of these crucial safety tips:

* Handle firearms as if they're load

* Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction

* Always unload guns when not in use

* Don't touch the trigger unless you're ready to shoot