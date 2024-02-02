Osseo city officials consider municipal cannabis operation

OSSEO, Minn. — The Osseo City Council is considering whether or not to go ahead with plans for a city-owned cannabis store.

According to city officials, the City Council last year created an ad hoc committee to "explore and consider potential future municipal cannabis sales." The committee presented its findings and recommendations at a meeting last week.

One of the biggest questions facing the city is where to house the cannabis store, according to a City Council agenda document. One of the options includes adding space into a new City Hall and Public Safety building, with the dispensary located in the same building as the city's police department.

The committee says there are pros and cons to this location. On one hand, it's a safer environment for transactions to take place, but the committee says there may be a "stigma" about purchasing cannabis next to police — even if it's legal.

Another possible location includes the former Osseo Press building.

Whichever location is chosen, the committee says security and safety at the store will be "paramount," suggesting video surveillance, door and window fortification along with other additional security measures.

As for a timeline, the committee expects grow licenses to be approved in October, with product being available by April of next year. That allows for a six-month grow period.

The committee advises the city to have the application process ready by mid- to late-2024, or whenever state officials set up the dispensary license process.

Osseo is located in the northwest metro, just north of Brooklyn Park. According to census data, the city's population is just over 2,600 residents.

