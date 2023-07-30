More than 40 nonprofits win big during Chaska's River City Days

CHASKA, Minn. – Thousands in Chaska are getting down, and giving back all at the same time this weekend.

Nearing its 50th year, River City Days continues to bring the community together in more ways than one.

It's everything you'd expect to see in a festival, without any of the profit.

"You've got kids bouncing around on bounce houses, people watching fashion shows and listening to live music. So it's just that really happy, positive vibe. People meeting good people," said Billie Undesser, the event's executive director.

The festival remains a way to give back. From pancakes, to iron-clad fights, it all financially benefits more than 40 nonprofits there this weekend.

"It's a lot of work. It's three days for them to come out and talk to people continuously. A lot of good comes out of it," Undesser said. "You're doing more than just handing over a check. You're coming down and you're supporting everyone, and you're walking through and having a good time, and you're getting your face painted, listening to live music and just enjoying a ton of stuff."

For Romania native Dana Voller, it's a chance to highlight her culture, and close the gap.

"When you don't know what someone is about, you're scared of them until you get to know them," Voller said. "So seeing us close by, seeing that we like the same things, we have things in common brings us all together.

Making Chaska a place worth celebrating year after year.

"We are a very diverse and inclusive community and we're all willing to come together and help each other. And we pull together and just make stuff work, and be people that support each other," Undesser said.

Other nonprofits represented this weekend include community churches and other local cultural organizations.

Organizers say the money raised this weekend will go directly back to the community.