Gas line rupture in Chaska causes home evacuations, street closure
CHASKA, Minn. — A natural gas line rupture in Chaska Thursday morning caused residents to evacuate their homes and a street to temporarily close, police said.
The Chaska Police Department said the leak occurred near Stoughton Avenue and Heldt Street. Stoughton will be closed between Zemble and Ringenbach streets "for a few more hours" the department said around 10:15 a.m.
Crews from CenterPoint and Chaska's public safety agencies were at the scene.
