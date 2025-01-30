Gas line rupture in Chaska causes home evacuations, street closure

Passenger plane collides with Army helicopter in D.C., and more headlines

CHASKA, Minn. — A natural gas line rupture in Chaska Thursday morning caused residents to evacuate their homes and a street to temporarily close, police said.

The Chaska Police Department said the leak occurred near Stoughton Avenue and Heldt Street. Stoughton will be closed between Zemble and Ringenbach streets "for a few more hours" the department said around 10:15 a.m.

Crews from CenterPoint and Chaska's public safety agencies were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.