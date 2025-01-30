Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Gas line rupture in Chaska causes home evacuations, street closure

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Passenger plane collides with Army helicopter in D.C., and more headlines
Passenger plane collides with Army helicopter in D.C., and more headlines 04:35

CHASKA, Minn. — A natural gas line rupture in Chaska Thursday morning caused residents to evacuate their homes and a street to temporarily close, police said.

The Chaska Police Department said the leak occurred near Stoughton Avenue and Heldt Street. Stoughton will be closed between Zemble and Ringenbach streets "for a few more hours" the department said around 10:15 a.m.

Crews from CenterPoint and Chaska's public safety agencies were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.