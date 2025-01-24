2 boys arrested in separate school threat incidents in Chaska, Brainerd

Pete Hegseth could be confirmed as new Secretary of Defense, and more headlines

CHASKA, Minn. — Students in two separate Minnesota school districts were arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats, authorities say.

The threats, which authorities did not say were connected, were made against Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska and Brainerd High School.

Authorities arrested a boy in Chaska in connection to the threat against Pioneer Ridge, but said he "had no means to carry out the threat, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety."

Superintendent Erin Rathke said in a statement "the consequences for threats like this are significant, and the district acts quickly to assess threats and move into the disciplinary process."

A 14-year-old Brainerd Public Schools student from Baxter was arrested in that case.

The Brainerd Police Department said it "hasn't identified any continued threats to the Brainerd School District's facilities, students, or staff."

Both incidents will be further investigated.