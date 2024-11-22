Charli XCX announces "Brat" tour stop in Minneapolis

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis will officially enter its "Brat" era next spring.

English hyperpop artist Charli XCX announced on Friday a Minneapolis stop of her global tour, after she originally skipped the Twin Cities — and large parts of the Midwest — in the fall. She'll be coming to Minneapolis on April 26, 2025.

She also announced stops in Austin, Texas, Rosemount, Illinois and Brooklyn, New York. After her dates in Brooklyn, she'll head to Europe to close out the tour.

Presale tickets go live on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Minneapolis residents got a hint that Charli XCX would be coming, as a Brat-themed billboard covered Target Center in downtown. Similar lime green billboards were spotted in Brooklyn and Chicago.

The last time she came to Minneapolis was in 2022 at the Palace Theatre, after the release of her fifth album, "Crash."

She released "Brat" this summer and has since been nominated for seven Grammys, including record of the year and album of the year.