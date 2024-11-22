Watch CBS News
Charli XCX announces "Brat" tour stop in Minneapolis

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines
Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines 04:09

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis will officially enter its "Brat" era next spring.

English hyperpop artist Charli XCX announced on Friday a Minneapolis stop of her global tour, after she originally skipped the Twin Cities — and large parts of the Midwest — in the fall. She'll be coming to Minneapolis on April 26, 2025.

She also announced stops in Austin, Texas, Rosemount, Illinois and Brooklyn, New York. After her dates in Brooklyn, she'll head to Europe to close out the tour.

Presale tickets go live on Tuesday at 10 a.m. 

Charli XCX
Getty Images

Minneapolis residents got a hint that Charli XCX would be coming, as a Brat-themed billboard covered Target Center in downtown. Similar lime green billboards were spotted in Brooklyn and Chicago.

The last time she came to Minneapolis was in 2022 at the Palace Theatre, after the release of her fifth album, "Crash."

She released "Brat" this summer and has since been nominated for seven Grammys, including record of the year and album of the year.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

