Minnesota attorney general working to collect funds for families who paid for, but never got swimming pools

Minnesota AG working to collect funds for families who paid for, but never got swimming pools

MINNEAPOLIS – Some families who paid for a swimming pool they never got are feeling some relief. But there's a long way to go to make all of the families out tens of thousands of dollars whole.

The Minnesota Attorney General's office secured a million dollars plus civil judgment against contractor Charles Workman following a WCCO investigation.

Workman took money from families and abandoned the work or never started it at all. Now the office is working to collect funds.

Kyle Swenson looks out at his backyard.

"We literally sit here every night and [we] just like dream of it," Swenson said.

A swimming pool is the goal for his growing family, one they paid Workman for but never received. Getting restitution as part of the judgment ordered against Workman would lighten the stress he carries.

"It would resolve everything we're looking for," Swenson said.

The attorney general's office is working on behalf of victims. Families who sacrificed and saved. Some who are paying off loans.

"You can get a judgment and then you have to collect on that judgment," said Attorney General Keith Ellison.

So far, Ellison's office has secured what's called loan forgiveness for two families. That means they got their money back and no longer have to pay on the loan.

Now they're working on a Maryland-based credit union, where they say Workman sent three families.

"He referred out how to get financing for these amenities, these pools, and those folks who did it are responsible and have to be held accountable," Ellison said.

Assistant Attorney General Bennett Hartz is working directly with the banks and the families.

"The goal is to get people the money that they lost here," Hartz said.

The credit union is pushing back, denying waiving remaining balances or refunding payments. They're still negotiating, while families hold onto hope.

"Doing the right thing and following the law are the same thing here. It's easy to do both for this bank," Hartz said.

One of the families told WCCO in a letter: "Receiving the denial for the loan forgiveness was another hard blow and absolutely heartbreaking." Adding the situation "caused irreparable damage to our lives that will have lifelong effects and contributed to the decision to sell our home."

The Swensons call the pushback another gut punch.

"The drain, the emotions. I mean, the tears, the anger, and just the time," Swenson said.

They hope the credit union comes around.

"If they don't reconsider it, I mean that's almost like shame on them," Swenson said.

Lafayette Federal Credit Union declined to comment.

The attorney general's office is still working on repayments for other families.

Workman is facing federal criminal charges. He's scheduled in court in October on that case.

