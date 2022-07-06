Charges: Teenager shot, killed 17-year-old in July 2 incident

Teen in custody after fatal shooting in Duluth

Teen in custody after fatal shooting in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A juvenile was charged with murder in the second degree for the July 2 death of a 17-year-old in Duluth, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Witnesses say the victim went to an apartment building in the area of 16th Avenue East and First Street intending to fight the defendant.

After a brief verbal exchange, the defendant allegedly produced a pistol and shot the victim from several feet away prior to any physical altercation. The victim was pronounced dead at a Duluth hospital.

The defendant was also charged with possession of a pistol by a minor.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a motion with the juvenile court for certification of the proceeding. If the motion is granted, the defendant will be tried as an adult.

The defendant will be held in a detention center without bail, as customary in juvenile proceedings, pending their July 14 hearing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Duluth Police Department.