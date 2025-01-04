4 charged in shooting that killed man in St. Paul, nearly injured kids

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Four people are face charges in connection with a shooting in St. Paul that left a 26-year-old man dead and nearly injuring two children.

According to court documents, a 22-year-old Minneapolis man, 23-year-old St. Paul woman, 23-year-old Indiana man and 25-year-old Minneapolis man are each charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened during the afternoon of Nov. 22 on the 600 block of Aurora Avenue.

Charges say officers were called to the area just after 12:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The St. Paul woman reported a group of women associated with the father of her child were making threats outside her apartment door, and had guns and knives.

Responding officers learned she had let a cousin of her child's father stay at her apartment for about a month, but told that person to leave after getting into a dispute over a phone charger.

Three people at the woman's apartment were there to gather the belongings of the person kicked out, and worked with officers to do so. The three people then left.

Around 20 minutes after officers left the area, around 1:35 p.m., officers were called back for reports of six to 20 gunshots.

The woman's mother called and said the people who were at her apartment door were now shooting, and asked for a police escort from the building, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers responding to the shots fired call found a 26-year-old man on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was near a Mazda with at least 13 bullet holes in it and shattered windows, charges say. The man died while being transported to the hospital.

An infant, toddler and another man were in the Mazda during the shooting, but were uninjured.

Surveillance video reviewed by police showed four people inside a Mitsubishi Outlander allegedly shooting handguns toward the Mazda, and one person inside the Mazda ducking down when the shots were fired.

Police learned the Mitsubishi was owned by the 25-year-old Minneapolis man, who is the brother of the St. Paul woman.

Investigators tracked the man's phone location, which coincided with the location of the Mitsubishi before, during and after the shooting, charges say.

Surveillance video at his apartment in Bloomington before the shooting allegedly showed a group of people by a Honda Accord, similar to the vehicle captured on video in the area of the shooting. One of the people by the Accord was a 22-year-old Minneapolis man, who police say is likely related to both the St. Paul woman and 25-year-old Minneapolis man.

Another person by the Accord was a 23-year-old Indiana man.

According to the criminal complaint, the 22-year-old Minneapolis man, the 23-year-old Indiana man and two other people left the Bloomington apartment in the Accord minutes before the shooting, parked blocks away from where the shooting took place and entered the Mitsubishi owned by the 25-year-old man.

Video at the Bloomington apartment after the shooting allegedly showed the 25-year-old Minneapolis man and 23-year-old Indiana man in the Mitsubishi arrive in a parking garage.

The St. Paul woman allegedly spoke with the 22-year-old man on the phone shortly before the shooting and several times directly after the shooting. The 22-year-old's phone location allegedly coincided with the location of the shooting around the time it took place.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 31 after coming into the hospital with a gunshot wound. When talking to police, the 25-year-old said he did not go to St. Paul on the day of the shooting. When police said the statement wasn't true, the man asked for a lawyer.

