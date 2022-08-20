Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.
Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County.
Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.
According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but he interpreted that to mean she was going out with another man. The two of them argued and she left the room, at which point she heard four loud bangs. She didn't realize she had been shot until she felt blood oozing from her neck.
She was taken to the hospital, where she got into an argument Banks. He then allegedly pulled out a silver and black revolver and shot her in the left side of the head. The woman was taken into surgery.
Banks was arrested on the 1200 block of St. Anthony Avenue in St. Paul.
The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Banks is convicted.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
https://www.stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
for more features.