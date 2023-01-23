Charges: St. Paul man chased victim before shooting him at Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A St. Paul man is facing up to 15 years in prison for a shooting in the parking lot of a Cowboy Jacks earlier this month.

Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with one count each of unlawfully possessing a firearm and second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.

The Apple Valley Police department says officers were dispatched to the Cowboy Jacks on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the business, witnesses informed them those involved in the shooting had left.

An hour later, police received information that a man had arrived at a hospital in nearby Burnsville with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim's girlfriend allegedly told police the two were walking toward her car parked at the Cowboy Jacks when she saw a group of men yelling as the restaurant staff attempted to intervene.

Charging documents say the victim and his girlfriend were near her vehicle when she noticed a man on her right side. The man waved a pistol before he pointed it at the victim and began to chase him.

The man shot the victim and ran away. The victim's girlfriend helped him into her car and took him to the hospital.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect as Ryman through an investigation.

Ryman allegedly told police he was at the Apple Valley Cowboy Jacks at the time of the incident and identified himself in surveillance videos from the restaurant.

Ryman has been convicted of multiple controlled substance crimes in Ramsey County.