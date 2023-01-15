2 injured after shooting outside Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Apple Valley police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cowboy Jacks early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the establishment, located on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue, on a weapons call.

"It was reported by bar employees that a male entered the bar and advised his brother had been shot in the parking lot. Officers checked the parking lot and surrounding area but did not locate any victims," police said in a release.

Officers did locate blood at the scene, according to police, and witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot.

Police say as officers were processing the scene, they were informed that two male individuals had taken themselves to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds. Police believe they are involved in the Apple Valley incident. Their wounds are considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.