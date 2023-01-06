Charges: St. Louis Park woman fatally stabbed husband during argument

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A woman is facing murder charges Friday after police say she fatally stabbed her husband during an argument.

Alexis Poole, 23, was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officers responded to a medical call on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday where they found a man with a stab wound on his upper left chest. The man later died at a hospital.

Charging documents say Poole was present when officers arrived and claimed that her husband had been holding the knife while cooking and stabbed himself on accident when his bad knee gave out.

However, the medical examiner could not find any knee injury on the victim and neither friends nor family could remember the victim having a bad knee.

When police told Poole her husband had died, she said if they proved he was dead, then she would tell them the truth.

After confirming the death with the medical examiner, police say Poole admitted she had been holding the knife while the two were fighting. Her husband allegedly tried to pick her up to move her out of the way so he could leave their residence when Poole attempted to push him away while still holding the knife.

Documents show that police had been to the couple's apartment before when Poole called 911 making claims she was going to harm other people as well as herself.

If convicted, Poole faces up to 40 years in prison.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.