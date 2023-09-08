Charges: Mom shot 9-year-old with a BB gun twice as "punishment"

FERN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A northwestern Minnesota mom is facing charges for allegedly shooting her 9-year-old son with a BB gun twice as a form of punishment.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says it received a report on Wednesday around 6:42 p.m. that a child had been shot by his mother at a residence in Fern Township, about 20 miles southwest of Bemidji.

Investigators learned from the father and child that two brothers had been wrestling when one of the boys got a bloody nose. Their mother, identified as Rose Ewald-Conner, told the 9-year-old boy he could either let his brother punch him or she would shoot him with a BB gun.

Ewald-Conner allegedly shot her son in the leg as he attempted to run away. He then climbed onto the roof of their house to get away from her, but she followed and shot him again, this time in the forehead.

The 31-year-old mother admitted to shooting her child and turned the BB gun over to deputies.

Ewald-Conner has been charged with felony malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.