Minnesota flags at half-staff Friday as former Gov. Albert Quie lies in state
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- United States and Minnesota flags are flying at half-staff at all state buildings Friday in honor of former Minnesota Gov. Albert Quie.
Quie, who died in August at 99 years old, served one term as the 35th governor from 1979 to 1983. The former governor will lie in state until 3 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol.
For 20 years, Quie served as a U.S. congressman representing the southern part of Minnesota. During his tenure in Congress, he was a ranking minority member of the House Education and Labor Committee.
He was a third-generation dairy farmer, born in Wheeling Township near Dennison, Minnesota.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to honor the former governor Friday by lowering their flags.
