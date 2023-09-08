Minnesota flags at half-staff Friday as former Gov. Albert Quie lies in state

Former Gov. Al Quie lies in state at Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- United States and Minnesota flags are flying at half-staff at all state buildings Friday in honor of former Minnesota Gov. Albert Quie.

Quie, who died in August at 99 years old, served one term as the 35th governor from 1979 to 1983. The former governor will lie in state until 3 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol.

For 20 years, Quie served as a U.S. congressman representing the southern part of Minnesota. During his tenure in Congress, he was a ranking minority member of the House Education and Labor Committee.

In the 1978 elections in Minnesota, known as the "Minnesota Massacre," the Independent Republicans won many races, three of particular note: Rudy Boschwitz (left), and David Durenberger (right) won U.S. Senate seats, and Al Quie (center) was elected governor. STORMI GREENER/Star Tribune via Getty Images

He was a third-generation dairy farmer, born in Wheeling Township near Dennison, Minnesota.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to honor the former governor Friday by lowering their flags.