Charges: Man attacked girlfriend with toilet paper holder before her death

MEDINA, Minn. -- A 26-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the murder of his girlfriend late last year.

Jeremiah Turner was charged with murder in the second degree for the Dec. 29, 2022 death of Jasmine Nelson, 27.

Officers say they found Nelson not breathing when they arrived at a residence on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. They administered first aid but she later died at a hospital from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Turner called 911, originally telling first responders that Nelson had been in a car accident. Upon inspection of the two cars located at the residence, police say neither had any damage.

Police say they obtained a search warrant and observed blood throughout the house as well as a toilet paper or paper towel holder that had been broken and had blood on it.

Two of Nelson's children were in the residence when police arrived. One of the children told investigators that when her mother and Turner arrived home that evening, her mother was injured and bleeding.

Nelson's child told police they saw Turner hitting Nelson, and that when he gets mad, he "grabs things." She said he grabbed the toilet paper holder and hit her mother with it.

The child says she heard Nelson asking Turner to "stop" and was crying. She heard Turner tell paramedics that her mom had been in a car crash even though she had been at home the whole time.

The court ordered a competency report for Nelson on March 1. Nelson is due back in court on April 11.

----

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.