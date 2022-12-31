Medina police investigating woman's death as homicide, suspect arrested

MEDINA, Minn. -- Medina police say they are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after they received a call that she had been involved in a car accident.

Officers say they found a 27-year-old woman not breathing when they arrived at the residence on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. They administered first aid but she later died at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation led police to believe the woman's death involved foul play.

Police say they arrested a 25-year-old Minneapolis man in connection to the suspicious death.