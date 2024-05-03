Charges filed against man who officers shot during Woodbury Target standoff

WOODBURY, Minn. — The man who officers shot in Woodbury during a standoff outside a Target store now faces assault charges.

In addition to two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, Donald Eugene Roche, 61, has also been charged with financial transaction fraud and third-degree burglary.

Charges say that Roche stole a wallet from a construction site in Oakdale on the morning of April 22, and went to a Home Depot, where he bought four wrenches for a total value of roughly $1,800.

He then went to the Target on Valley Creek Plaza where he bought an iPad, socks, a $200 Visa gift card, and two Tracfone minute cards. In all, he allegedly made fraudulent purchases of roughly $1,500 at the Target, though tried on numerous occasions to make other purchases totaling $7,100.

Officers were called to the Target around 9 a.m. and attempted to arrest him, but disengaged when they saw what looked to be a handgun, charges say. Roche then went back to his van.

Authorities then set up a perimeter at the Target, and officers can be heard on body camera video yelling "gun," the charges go on to say. Roche was allegedly carrying a pistol-style BB gun.

The standoff continued for roughly an hour. Roche eventually got out of his van and put the pistol on the hood, with the barrel pointed in the direction of law enforcement, documents state. He was hit with less lethal rounds, and then pointed the weapon in the direction of law enforcement.

Then Woodbury police officer James Stoffel fired his department rifle, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Roche then continued to hold the weapon despite calls for him to drop it. Then Washington County sheriff's deputy Brian Krook fired his department handgun.

Woodbury Police

Roche was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital, where he continues to recover from his injuries. He is in stable condition.

The BCA is continuing to investigate the officers' use of force and will present their findings to the Washington County Attorney's Office.