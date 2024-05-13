Charges dropped against woman in shooting of Minneapolis police officer

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges were dropped against a woman accused of aiding a man who shot at a Minneapolis police officer last year.

A judge ruled in April that the Minneapolis Police Department violated the woman's right to remain silent.

During her interrogation, the woman told an investigator, "I don't feel good, I don't want to talk." However, investigators continued to ask her questions. The judge says that her statement invokes her right to remain silent and police violated it by continuing the interrogation.

Frederick Davis Jr., the man who allegedly shot at the officer, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Court documents say officers began pursuing an SUV tied to a robbery in Brooklyn Park on the evening of Aug. 11, 2023. The driver took off, but an hour later, an officer in an unmarked vehicle began tailing that SUV.

At 42nd Avenue North and Colfax Avenue North, the charges say the officer was ambushed, with someone firing 12 rounds from a Glock 19 that had been modified with a switch. The officer was struck in the right shoulder.

The SUV crashed at 21st Avenue North and Upton Avenue North. Two fled the vehicle on foot, and were taken into custody in a nearby yard. The charges state that Davis had been driving the vehicle, and the woman was in the front seat.

The victim, a seven-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, was able to go home to his family shortly after the incident.