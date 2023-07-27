Charges "continued for dismissal" for Stillwater bar accused of serving 20-year-old later found dead

STILLWATER, Minn. -- A Stillwater bar accused in the drinking-related death of a 20-year-old man last Christmas Eve will have charges dismissed if the establishment abides by certain conditions.

The criminal complaint states that George Musser, and other underage customers, were sold alcohol at Brian's Bar and Grill without being asked to show their IDs on Dec. 23, 2022. Musser is said to have "consumed a substantial amount of alcohol" before he left the bar. His body was found on Christmas Eve in nearby Baytown Township.

In May, the bar was charged in Washington County court with a gross misdemeanor count of selling liquor to someone under 21 and a misdemeanor count of allowing someone under 21 to drink inside the bar. The case was supposed to be in court Thursday.

According to court documents, the bar's charges have been "continued for dismissal." The bar will have unsupervised monitoring for a term of 12 years, which began Wednesday.

Charges will be dismissed if the bar does not commit the same or similar offense. The bar will also have to pay some court fees.