Brian's Bar & Grill in Stillwater faces criminal charges following death of George Musser, 20

STILLWATER, Minn. – A Stillwater bar is facing criminal charges in connection to the drinking-related death of a 20-year-old man last Christmas Eve.

The Washington County Attorney's Office says Brian's Bar and Grill, located on the 200 block of Main Street, is charged with a gross misdemeanor count of selling liquor to someone under 21, and a misdemeanor count of allowing someone under 21 to drink inside the bar.

The criminal complaint states that George Musser, and other underage customers, were sold alcohol at the bar without being asked to show their IDs on Dec. 23, 2022. Musser is said to have "consumed a substantial amount of alcohol" before he left the bar, and walked "in extreme temperatures until he collapsed, and ultimately deceased."

George Musser
George Musser Stillwater Police

The complaint also states that someone called the bar two weeks earlier to inform a manager that Musser had been drinking there, and other underage customers specifically go because they won't be carded. The caller told investigators that the manager said the bar "was aware of the problem."

Musser's body was found on Christmas Eve in nearby Baytown Township.

It's not clear who owns the bar, but if convicted, they could face more than a year in prison.

